D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 606.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

