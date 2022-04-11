D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 209,513 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 209,513 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 914,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 307,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

