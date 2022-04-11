D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $509,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 101.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

