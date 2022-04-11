D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $592,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

