D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 8,173 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 424,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,934,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,545,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

