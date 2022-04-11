D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

