Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,555,600.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

