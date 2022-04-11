Cwm LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.