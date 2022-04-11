Cwm LLC Invests $1.14 Million in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 127.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $270,000.
Shares of CPER stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.
