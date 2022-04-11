Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 5,064 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after acquiring an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 242,498 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,072,000 after acquiring an additional 203,960 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

