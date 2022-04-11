Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

