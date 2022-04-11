Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Shares of CFR opened at $139.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

