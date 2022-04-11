CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) versus Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head to Head Analysis

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSI Compressco and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $304.17 million 0.65 -$50.27 million ($1.02) -1.38 Expro Group $825.76 million 2.37 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -7.92

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSI Compressco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSI Compressco and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSI Compressco presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Expro Group.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -20.26% N/A -7.09% Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19%

Risk & Volatility

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Expro Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

