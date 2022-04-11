CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $63.57 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

