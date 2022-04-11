Crown 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $542.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $542.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,742.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.76 or 0.00744195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00201785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00019068 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,435,924 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars.

