Critical Survey: Digihost Technology (DGHI) and Its Competitors

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digihost Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.47% -1,500.93% -5.91%

This table compares Digihost Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 171.59 Digihost Technology Competitors $888.10 million -$7.19 million -15.39

Digihost Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 738 3222 4970 98 2.49

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.77%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Digihost Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

