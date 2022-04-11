Critical Review: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amesite and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 188.26 -$4.17 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $50,000.00 40.86 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Amesite beats MCX Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About MCX Technologies (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

