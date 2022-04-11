Credit Suisse Group Raises OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target to €38.50

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

OCINF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. OCI has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

