Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 414

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.55.

SXYAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Sika has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

