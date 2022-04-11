Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.52

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 24678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

