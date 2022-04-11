Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.52

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 24678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 2.01.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
