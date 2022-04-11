Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) vs. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Financial Analysis

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 81.96% 6.91% 3.91% Pear Therapeutics N/A -1,323.11% -14.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Covalon Technologies and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Pear Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.84 $18.58 million $0.67 2.54 Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 42.45 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

