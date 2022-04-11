Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,444 over the last quarter.
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.47. Coursera has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coursera (Get Rating)
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
