Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,444 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.47. Coursera has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

