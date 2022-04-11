Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.49) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

LON CSP opened at GBX 261 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 389.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

