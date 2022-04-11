Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CTRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Country Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.