Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $645.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $645.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $359.60 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.61.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

