Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Insider Sells $2,712,294.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.61. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $359.60 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

