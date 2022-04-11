Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.64 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

