Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $79.77. 913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.