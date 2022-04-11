Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

CPS stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $601.35 million for the quarter.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 22,900 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.