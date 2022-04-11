Convex Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.81 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $32.81 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $30.01 or 0.00075387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.77 or 0.07533073 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,838.86 or 1.00077414 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,167,644 coins and its circulating supply is 57,139,199 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

