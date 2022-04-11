Contrasting Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 10.99% 22.91% 16.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.59 $142.47 million $3.52 14.77

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.05%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

