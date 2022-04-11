Contrasting Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -147.61% N/A -76.32% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 50.45%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.12 -$16.68 million ($0.19) -0.52 Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 15.64 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

