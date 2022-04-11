Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.74.

CLR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

