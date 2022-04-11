ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

NYSE:COP traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 302,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

