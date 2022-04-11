Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 71.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $365.41 million, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Profile (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.