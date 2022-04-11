Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. BRT Apartments makes up 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at $280,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

BRT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,868. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.