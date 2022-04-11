Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 8,783 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 110,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,964. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19.

