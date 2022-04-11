Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 27,534 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

