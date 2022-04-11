Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.53. 35,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,889 shares of company stock worth $77,559,837. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

