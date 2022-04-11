Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

