Comparing Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tailwind Two Acquisition and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tailwind Two Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 91.56%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% Casa Systems 0.80% 0.38% 0.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and Casa Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.82 $3.21 million $0.03 129.38

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.