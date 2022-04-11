Comparing Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seadrill alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seadrill and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.01 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A Borr Drilling $245.30 million 0.98 -$193.00 million ($1.48) -2.96

Borr Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Volatility and Risk

Seadrill has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -80.19% -20.61% -6.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seadrill beats Borr Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 24 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.