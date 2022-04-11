Comparing Genius Sports (GENI) & Its Competitors

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Genius Sports to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million -$592.75 million -0.63 Genius Sports Competitors $3.73 billion $36.08 million 13.71

Genius Sports’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -225.61% -52.87% -32.88% Genius Sports Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 Genius Sports Competitors 174 950 1750 53 2.57

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 305.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Genius Sports rivals beat Genius Sports on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

