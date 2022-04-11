Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $239.46 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

