Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

