Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE:TM opened at $170.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $149.90 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

