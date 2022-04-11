Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WRK stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

