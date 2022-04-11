Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $37.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

