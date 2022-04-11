Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 52,141 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $51.87 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

