Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

IWL opened at $106.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.68 and a 52-week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

